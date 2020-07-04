Guru Purnima 2020: Know the Date, Time and Significance of the Event Celebrated By 3 Faiths

Teachers are the houses of enlightenment and hold a significant place in our lives. To honor the spiritual and traditional teachers or gurus, as per Hindu customs, Guru Purnima is celebrated each year on the full moon day (Purnima) which falls in the Hindu month of Ashadha.

The festival is celebrated by the Hindus, Jains and Buddhists, who respect and honor their gurus and express their gratitude.







This year, Guru Purnima will be celebrated on Sunday, July 5, which coincides with Chandra Grahan or lunar eclipse. Guru Purnima is also known as Vyasa Purnima, named after the famous Hindu teacher and scholar Ved Vyasa, who is said to have been born this day.







Guru Purnima is an auspicious festival for Buddhists, as it is popularly believed that Lord Buddha gave his first sermon on this auspicious day. That is why, the day is also known as Buddha Purnima.







Guru Purnima 2020 Date and Time

Guru Purnima will be celebrated on the full Moon Day of the Ashadha month, which will fall on July 5 this year. The Purnima tithi will start at 11:33am on July 4 and will end at 10:13am on July 5.

However, it will be celebrated on the second day, as when a date coincides between two days, it is always celebrated on the day where 'tithi' continues after sunrise.

Guru Purnima Significance

The day celebrates gurus and their hard work, sacrifice and dedication towards nurturing a child. People wake up early, take a bath, and offer the important things related to their subject to the guru. They sing prayers and offer flowers to the god as well.







