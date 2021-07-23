Guru Purnima 2021: History, Significance and Auspicious Timing

The festival of Guru Purnima will be celebrated across the country on Saturday, July 24, 2021. On this day, taking a dip in the Ganga river and to donate at the banks of the river is considered auspicious. According to Hindu religious scriptures, Maharishi Ved Vyas, the compiler of the Vedas (a holy text), was born on Ashadha Purnima of the Hindu calendar. Guru Purnima is being celebrated for centuries to mark the birth of Vyas. Guru Purnima is also known as Vyas Purnima.

Ved Vyas is also the author of the epic Mahabharata.

In Hinduism, the place of Guru (teacher) is said to be like that of God, because it is the Guru who increases the knowledge of a person. According to legends, it is only by knowledge and the path shown by the Guru that a person climbs the ladder of success by removing all the darkness coming in his life.

Auspicious timing for puja

The auspicious timing for puja and other rituals related to Guru Purnima will start from 10.43 am on Friday and will last till 08.06 am on Saturday. On this day people worship sage Ved Vyas. They also get blessings from their teachers and elders. This festival has been celebrated as a tradition for a long time.

According to Vedic astrology, this year’s Guru Purnima is very auspicious and special. This year, devotees who will perform puja are likely to get success very soon. Banyan tree is also worshiped on Guru Purnima.

According to astrology, worshiping with betel leaves, coconut water, sweets, camphor, clove, cardamom on Guru Purnima gives desired results to devotees. It is considered that bathing in the Ganga river on this day helps devotees to prevent themselves from asthma and skin-related diseases. Devotees who chant Vedic mantras and recite Vishnu Sahasranama on this day receive God’s blessings.

