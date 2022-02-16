Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Remembers Sant Ravidas on his Birth Anniversary

Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2022: Ahead of the the 645th birth anniversary of Sant Ravidas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hailed the poet, saying he dedicated his life to eliminate evil practices like caste and untouchability from the society, he is still inspiring for all of us. Modi will visit the Guru Ravidas Vishram Dham temple in Delhi’s Karol Bagh on today, on Wednesday.

महान संत गुरु रविदास जी की कल जन्म-जयंती है। उन्होंने जिस प्रकार से अपना जीवन समाज से जात-पात और छुआछूत जैसी कुप्रथाओं को समाप्त करने के लिए समर्पित कर दिया, वो आज भी हम सबके लिए प्रेरणादायी है।— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 15, 2022

In another tweet, Modi shared photos and wrote: “On this occasion, I am reminded of some things about the holy place of Sant Ravidas ji. In the year 2016 and 2019, I had the privilege of taking my vote ‍ here and taking a langar. As an MP, I had decided that no shortage would be allowed in the development work of this pilgrimage site."

इस अवसर पर मुझे संत रविदास जी की पवित्र स्थली को लेकर कुछ बातें याद आ रही हैं। साल 2016 और 2019 में मुझे यहां मत्‍था टेकने और लंगर छकने का सौभाग्य मिला था। एक सांसद होने के नाते मैंने ये तय कर लिया था कि इस तीर्थस्थल के विकास कार्यों में कोई कमी नहीं होने दी जाएगी। pic.twitter.com/xDPsxlZGbO— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 15, 2022

On the auspicious occasion of his birth anniversary, let’s take a look at the history, significance, celebrations and quotes of the legendary saint.

Guru Ravidas Jayanti: History and Significance

Guru Ravidas was born on Magha Purnima (full moon day in the month of Magh) which is why his birth anniversary is celebrated as per the Hindu calendar on Magha Purnima.

Born in 1377 C.E. at Manduadih in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, India, Guru Ravidas was an Indian mystic, poet, social reformer and spiritual guru who made remarkable contributions in the form of devotional songs, verses, spiritual teachings during the Bhakti movement. He also wrote 40 poems in the Adi Granth, which is the sacred scripture of Sikhism.

He actively opposed the caste system, promoted communal harmony, spiritual freedom and championed equality. Shri Guru Ravidas Janam Asthan is the name given to his birthplace. His birthplace holds special significance for all his followers He was also the spiritual guide of Meera Bai.

Ravidas Jayanti Dates

Purnima Tithi begins at 21:42on Feb 15, 2022

Purnima Tithi ends at 22:25on Feb 16, 2022

Ravidas Jayanti Celebration

Guru Ravidas was a very popular saint with a massive following during his time. His devotees observe the saint’s auspicious birth anniversary by taking a dip in the holy river, performing ‘aarti’, carrying out ‘nagar kirtan’ and reading ‘Amritbani Guru Ravidas Ji’.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.