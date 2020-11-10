Gurua Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Gurua (गुरूआ), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Magadh region and Gaya district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Gaya. Gurua is part of 37. Aurangabad Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 31.98%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 63.67%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,79,735 eligible electors, of which 1,44,936 were male, 1,34,192 female and 4 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,60,281 eligible electors, of which 1,38,745 were male, 1,21,527 female and 9 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,21,346 eligible electors, of which 1,19,222 were male, 1,02,124 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Gurua in 2015 was 264. In 2010, there were 127.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Rajiv Nandan of BJP won in this seat by defeating Ramchandra Prasad Singh of JDU by a margin of 6,515 votes which was 4.54% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 39.34% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Surendra Prasad Sinha of BJP won in this seat defeating Bindeshwari Prasad Yadav of RJD by a margin of 11,436 votes which was 9.48% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 38.76% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 225. Gurua Assembly segment of Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Sushil Kumar Singh won the Aurangabad Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Aurangabad Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 24 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 12 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Gurua are: Manju Agrawal (RJD), Mukesh Kumar Yadav (LJP), Vinod Prasad Yadav (JDU), Omair Khan (JAPL), Karan Raj (APOI), Masaroor Alam (AIMIM), Vinod Kumar Singh (PPID), Chandradev Kumar Yadav (IND), Manju Devi (IND), Mukesh Prasad (SSD), Ramchandra Prasad Yadav (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 62.07%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 55.16%, while it was 54.52% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 329 polling stations in 225. Gurua constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 309. In 2010 there were 300 polling stations.

Extent:

225. Gurua constituency comprises of the following areas of Gaya district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Paraiya, Guraru and Gurua. It shares an inter-state border with Gaya.

Gurua seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Gurua is 479.19 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Gurua is: 24°43'50.2"N 84°47'42.4"E.

