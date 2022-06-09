Gurugram: 20-year-old Poses as Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Member to Threaten Principal Over Class 10 Exam he Failed 3 Years Ago

The coverage of popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder and involvement of Lawrence Bishnoi in the killing gave a 20-year old boy an idea to hatch a plan to use the notorious gangster’s name to threaten his former school principal, who he blamed for being the reason why he was not able to clear his Class 10 exam three years ago.

The youngster from Farrukhnagar area of Gurugram had failed to clear his Class 10 examinations in 2019 and blamed the principal for not helping him clear the same.

The bid to threaten the principal, however, didn’t pan out, and Pinku alias Golu was arrested from his residence in Bans Kusla village of Manesar on Tuesday, the Times of India reported.

Police said that Pinku held a grudge against the principal of of Guru Dronacharya School, Jaipal Yadav (50), who had promised to help him clear the Class 10 exams but he failed the papers after which he had to drop out of the school and work with his father, a scrap dealer.

“Belonging to a poor household, Pinku was then forced by his family to help them earn,” a police officer said on Tuesday.

Three years passed and the involvement of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who also once openly threatened to kill actor Salman Khan over the blackbuck case, prompted the 20-year-old boy to call his principal on June 3 by claiming to be a member of the gang and threaten him with abduction.

Pinku hurled abuses at the principal and dropped the call, later switching off his phone, police said.

“Pinku thought he could also take revenge by using the name of gangster Lawrence. He believed it was all over the news and no one would be able to catch him,” the officer was quoted as saying.

Gurugram additional commissioner of police (crime) Preet Pal Sangwan said Pinku opted for virtual calling through the internet, thinking that it would not get traced.

“Little did he know that technologies have been developed to track down such numbers,” the ACP (crime) said on Tuesday.

Based on Yadav’s complaint at the Farrukhnagar police station, police arrested Pinku from the Bans Kusla village and recovered his phone. He has been booked under Section 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“Prima-facie, it doesn’t appear that the accused has any criminal history. The accused will be presented before the court for further proceedings,” ACP Sangwan said.

