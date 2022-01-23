Gurugram: 4 Of Family Injured As Cylinder Blast Triggers Fire In House

CHANGE LANGUAGE
Gurugram, Jan 22: Four members of a family sustained serious burn injuries after their house caught fire following a cylinder blast here, police said on Saturday. The incident took place on Friday night in Sheetla Colony here, they said.

According to police, the injured include 40-year-old Sanju, a street vendor from Uttar Pradesh, his wife Laxmi (36), daughter Nikita (19), and son Nitin (12). The injured sustained around 60-70 per cent burn injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital from where they were referred to the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, a police officer said, adding their condition remains critical. The incident occurred when Laxmi was preparing food in the kitchen of the rented accommodation, they said.

first published:January 23, 2022, 00:33 IST