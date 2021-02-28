Gurugram Apartment Complex Declared Containment Zone After 20 Residents Test Covid-19 Positive

A condominium in Gurugram’s Sector 67 was on Saturday declared a containment zone by the district administration after around 20 residents tested positive for COVID-19.

“At first, three cases were reported, after which testing camp was set up. Around 20 persons tested positive, so we declared it as containment zone. More tests being conducted,” district health department officer J Prakash told ANI.

Haryana recorded 148 fresh cases on Friday, taking the infection tally in the state to 2,70,411. Of the 148 fresh cases, 29 were reported from Gurugram, 30 from Karnal, 23 from Kurukshetra and 21 from Panchkula, the bulletin said. While there are 1,103 active cases in Haryana, 2,66,264 people have recovered from the infection so far. The recovery rate is 98.47 percent. A Covid-19 death was also reported in the past 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 3,044.

In the past two weeks, the pandemic has surged once again as cases in this period registered a rise for the first time in 17 weeks. On Sunday, the Covid-19 caseload crossed 11 million where the last one million cases were recorded in the past 65 days.

India recorded 1,00,990 fresh cases between February 15-21, the tally was 31 percent higher than the last week’s case count- 77,284. The sudden spike was recorded in Maharashtra which witnessed a whopping 81 per cent week-on-week rise in recorded infections.

Along with Maharashtra, the states of Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab, and the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir have also seen a surge in daily cases. The health ministry said last week, 85.61 percent of the new cases are from these five states and their weekly positivity rate is more than the national average of 1.79 percent. Maharashtra has the highest weekly positivity rate with 8.10 percent.