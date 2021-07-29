CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home» News» India» Gurugram-based Ambience Mall Owner Arrested for Bank Loan Fraud Worth Rs 200 Crore
Gurugram-based Ambience Mall Owner Arrested for Bank Loan Fraud Worth Rs 200 Crore

Raj Singh Gehlot is also accused of constructing huge mall on the land allotted for people.

Raj Singh Gehlot, owner of the famous Gurugram based Ambience Mall, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on bank loan fraud charges.

Gehlot was arrested on charges of bank loan fraud worth Rs 200 crore. He will be presented before a Delhi court on Thursday.

The ED is demanding custody of the owner for questioning regarding the fraud case. It is being said that Gehlot had done the fraud with the help of politically connected people and government officials.

Raj Singh Gehlot is also accused of constructing huge mall on the land allotted for people.

Ambience Mall is a prominent mall in Delhi-NCR which sees footfall almost 50,000 people on weekends. Prior to Covid-19, the establishment saw between 80,000 and 85,000 visitors on weekends.

