English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Gurugram Businessman Loses Rs 60K After Clicking on Link in Phone, FIR Lodged
Assitant Sub-inspector Mohammad Azad, who is the investigating officer in this case, claimed that police have tracked the number from which the link was sent to the businessman, to Pune.
(Representative Image, Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: An FIR was registered at Gurugram’s Sector 10 police station under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal CODE (IPC) on Wednesday after a local businessman lodged a complaint that he was allegedly cheated of Rs 60,000 from his bank account after a mobile application was reportedly installed in his cell phone. No arrests have been made in the case till now.
52-year-old Harish Chander alleged that a person claiming to be an Income Tax (IT) official sent him a link on his phone. After clicking on it, an application got installed automatically. The next morning, Chander alleges that he woke up too find Rs 60,000 deducted from his bank account in two installments. The incident took place in last September after he got a message stating that his income tax return was being held up.
“I was asked to click on a link, and the app got installed once I clicked on it,” Chander said to Hindustan Times. He added that after he found that the money was deducted, he rushed to his bank to complain but the officials there told him that he has lost the money, as his phone was hacked by the app.
Assitant Sub-inspector Mohammad Azad, who is the investigating officer in this case, claimed that police have tracked the number from which the link was sent to the businessman, to Pune.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
52-year-old Harish Chander alleged that a person claiming to be an Income Tax (IT) official sent him a link on his phone. After clicking on it, an application got installed automatically. The next morning, Chander alleges that he woke up too find Rs 60,000 deducted from his bank account in two installments. The incident took place in last September after he got a message stating that his income tax return was being held up.
“I was asked to click on a link, and the app got installed once I clicked on it,” Chander said to Hindustan Times. He added that after he found that the money was deducted, he rushed to his bank to complain but the officials there told him that he has lost the money, as his phone was hacked by the app.
Assitant Sub-inspector Mohammad Azad, who is the investigating officer in this case, claimed that police have tracked the number from which the link was sent to the businessman, to Pune.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Artists Turn Scrap Into Replicas Of Seven Wonders Of World In Delhi
-
Friday 08 February , 2019
Gucci Apologises After Being Blasted On Social Media For 'Blackface' Balaclava Sweater
-
Thursday 07 February , 2019
Watch: Suspected Thief Was Made To Walk With The Stolen Almirah
-
Thursday 07 February , 2019
News18 Explains: ED investigation Against Robert Vadra, Political Vendetta or Crackdown on Corruption
-
Wednesday 06 February , 2019
News18 Analysis: Why Bengal Could Become The Gateway To Delhi in 2019 Elections
Artists Turn Scrap Into Replicas Of Seven Wonders Of World In Delhi
Friday 08 February , 2019 Gucci Apologises After Being Blasted On Social Media For 'Blackface' Balaclava Sweater
Thursday 07 February , 2019 Watch: Suspected Thief Was Made To Walk With The Stolen Almirah
Thursday 07 February , 2019 News18 Explains: ED investigation Against Robert Vadra, Political Vendetta or Crackdown on Corruption
Wednesday 06 February , 2019 News18 Analysis: Why Bengal Could Become The Gateway To Delhi in 2019 Elections
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Velvet Buzzsaw Movie Review: Jake Gyllenhaal's Netflix Film Is Uninspiring
- Alia Bhatt's Metallic Outfit is the Most Dazzling Thing During Gully Boy Promotions
- Amavas Movie Review: Never Judge A 'Bhoot' By Its 'Kabr'
- Body in Channel Wreckage Identified as Footballer Sala
- 'Team Has a Winning Mindset Now' - Vidarbha Coach Chandrakant Pandit
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results