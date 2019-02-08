Gurugram Businessman Loses Rs 60K After Clicking on Link in Phone, FIR Lodged

An FIR was registered at Gurugram’s Sector 10 police station under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal CODE (IPC) on Wednesday after a local businessman lodged a complaint that he was allegedly cheated of Rs 60,000 from his bank account after a mobile application was reportedly installed in his cell phone. No arrests have been made in the case till now.52-year-old Harish Chander alleged that a person claiming to be an Income Tax (IT) official sent him a link on his phone. After clicking on it, an application got installed automatically. The next morning, Chander alleges that he woke up too find Rs 60,000 deducted from his bank account in two installments. The incident took place in last September after he got a message stating that his income tax return was being held up.“I was asked to click on a link, and the app got installed once I clicked on it,” Chander said to Hindustan Times. He added that after he found that the money was deducted, he rushed to his bank to complain but the officials there told him that he has lost the money, as his phone was hacked by the app.Assitant Sub-inspector Mohammad Azad, who is the investigating officer in this case, claimed that police have tracked the number from which the link was sent to the businessman, to Pune.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.