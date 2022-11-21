Gurugram Collapse: SC Issues Notice to Chintels India, Asks How Structure Built Recently Collapsed

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear the plea of residents of Gurugram’s Chintels Paradiso society, a part of which collapsed in February killing two women, seeking compensation and action against the developer. A bench of Justices K M Jospeh and Hrishikesh Roy issued notice to Chintels India Private Limited and sought its reply on the plea filed by the residents.

“If you look at your advertisement, it says it is a lush green and beautiful apartment. But its beautiful only in the picture not in reality. How come a structure which was built so recently came down collapsing like this? It is very serious issue. We will issue notice," the bench said.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the resident petitioners of Chintels Paradiso society in Sector 109 of Gurugram, submitted that the audit of the structures reveals that the building in unsafe.

He said the residents have been asked to vacate all the towers so the builder should pay the rent. The counsel appearing for the builder told the court that an inspection by IIT is going on and the expenses are being borne by it.

The matter will now be considered by the bench on January 6, 2023.

Earlier in February, ceilings of several flats in one of the towers in the complex collapsed resulting in the death of two.

After the partial collapse in Tower D, the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) had ordered a structural audit of the affected towers. A Special Investigation Team headed by the additional deputy commissioner was also formed to probe the incident.

The authorities, after structural audits, have recommended the demolition of the tower in question and the evacuation of neighbouring towers.

