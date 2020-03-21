Gurugram Condominiums, Residential Societies Undergoing Self Lockdown Amid Coronavirus Panic

Gurugram: Amid extreme panic in Gurugram, many residential societies and upscale condominiums have decided to completely lockdown their premises.

The upscale condominiums are more susceptible as residents living in them frequently visit foreign countries.

Close North and Close South, the two upscale condominiums located in Nirvana country imposed complete lockdown on Friday. Residents claim that two positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in Close South -- a 42-years-old man and his wife.

"We have to realise this is an unprecedented situation worse than a world war and if we have to fight the spread -- lockdowns are essentials for the larger good. We as residents are demonstrating our resolve by being a part of this lockdown by our Condominium to ensure the community is safe," said Saurabh Shukla, NewsMobile startup founder and former President of the Close North at nirvana country Apartment Owners Association (AOA).

"Though 'Close North' did not have any suspected persons, despite we have taken measures to stop spreads and save community," Shukla said.

In a circular to the Close North Residents, the estate team has taken various measures including all support staffs like maids, drivers, car cleaners, cooks, news paper venders who come from outside were asked not to come to work till March 31.

Even cabs hired by residents will not be allowed to enter in the premises and medical staffs like doctors, nurses who come from outside regularly for check-up of permanent patients residing in flats shall be allowed only after they are wearing face masks, washing and sanitizing hands at the gate before entering into the flats.

The circular further said that all the residents are requested to undergo self-quarantine till March 31. Till that period, no one allowed to assemble at lawn, playing areas and other common places.

If any person come from abroad should contact estate team immediately.

Dharamveer Singh, the RWA member of Casabela Mapsco at Sector 82, said: "Apart from restricting outsider service providers, we are also ensuring common areas like lifts to be sanitise frequently. It is almost lockdown kind of situation in our societies having 800 families living here.

"They have been asked to self-isolate in their respective flats. Majority of residents have given 2 weeks paid leave to their domestic helpers and drivers."

He further said: "We have asked residents to use tooth picks while pressing buttons of lift and dispose off in the bin. The packets of toothpicks are placed at the lift."

"We have been informed about a family likely to come from the UK. If they would arrive here, the security officials have been asked to check proper clearance of airport. We will also ask them to undergo self quarantine for 14 days at home. We will also inform their arrival to the CMO office," Singh added.

Karishma Singhania, a resident living in golf course road said: "We have also locked down the entry of outside service providers and residents have been asked to collect goods from outside of the premises.

"As we also have some senior citizens living here and their children are residing abroad, we have allowed delivery boys inside after undergoing necessary sanitizing process of cleaning hands at the gate.

"We have also designated one lift for outsiders use. The house keeping staffs have been asked to sanitise frequent touch areas like lift buttons regularly."

Earlier, Laburnum society in DLF city went into lockdown after emergence of two suspected cases on Friday. The victims are husband and wife living in Laburnum residential society in DLF city. They recently return from England on Tuesday and are under quarantine in close monitoring of district health department.

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.