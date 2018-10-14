Gurugram Constable 'Kicked and Abused' Judge's Wife After Shooting; Fired at Cops But Missed

Saturday was an unusual weekend for shoppers at Gurgaon's Arcadia market when they suddenly heard gunshots in the busy area, triggering fear and disbelief. While many were heard crying and asking each other to call police, only one man showed no remorse — 38-year-old head constable Mahipal, who had shot the son and wife of additional sessions judge.The accused not only shot at judge Krishan Kant's wife and son, but was seen dragging the injured teen mercilessly. According to eyewitnesses, after shooting Kant's wife Ritu, Mahipal kicked her multiple times and even screamed abuses. When her son Dhruv tried to stop him, the judge's security guard aimed the gun at him and shot him thrice.The two were rushed to a hospital, where Dhruv is stated to be critical, while judge's wife succumbed to her injuries early on Sunday.A Times of India report quoted a police officer as saying that Mahipal even shot at the police team but missed. Police said that the security guard, who was in charge of protecting the judge and his family for the last two years, had repeated a particular statement again and again during interrogation, which interrogators found "hard to believe"."The accused seems to be mentally unstable. We are considering getting a medical examination done," the officer said, adding Mahipal seemed depressed and appeared to have "some psychological issues". The report also quoted police commissioner K K Rao as saying that police were in the process of getting more information. "The interrogation is on," he said. A case was registered against Mahipal at Sector 50 police station.Police said the incident occurred on Saturday around 3.30pm when the mother-son duo had gone shopping at Arcadia market. Police said Mahipal confessed that he was disturbed as he did not like to run errands for the family and felt he was 'possessed' at the time of the incident.He had been demanding leave to go home for the past few days but this was denied. This might have led to him suffering from depression, the officers said. "The judge also used to scold him often," one of the interrogating officers said.