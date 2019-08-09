Gurugram Couple Drags Cop on Car Bonnet After Jumping Traffic Signal, Thrashes Journalists

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a couple assaulted a constable who asked them to pull over for jumping a traffic signal and thrashed two journalists in Gurugram on Friday.

The incident happened after the duo was asked to stop by traffic police constable Sunil Kumar after their Honda City jumped a traffic signal at Vatika Chowk on Sohna Road, the Hindustan Times reported. The cop was then dragged on their bonnet for 45 metres.

The constable reportedly came in front of the car and signalled the driver to pull the sedan over. However, once the driver stopped the vehicle, the couple sitting in the rear seat stepped out and the woman took the steering wheel while her husband sat beside her. “They accelerated in a bid to escape. But the constable jumped on to the car’s bonnet as they drove off, and hung on for 45 metres,” HT quoted Shamsher Singh, assistant commissioner of police (crime), as saying.

The driver stood near the car as they tried to flee the spot, police added.

“I raised an alarm and asked the rider to intercept the car, after which the woman applied the brakes. The couple started abusing me and threatened that if I ever tried to stop their car, they will kill me,” Constable Sunil Kumar said.

Two journalists from a local news channel, who were walking the stretch, began recording the scuffle. When the woman noticed them recording the incident, she snatched the camera and threw one of the scribes to the ground, said the police.

The woman is a 28-year-old chartered accountant and her husband, 32, is an engineer. They are residents of Sector 90, the police said.

The video of the incident went viral, where the couple is seen abusing and assaulting traffic officials and the journalists as other police officers tried to control them.

“The constable sustained minor injuries as he fell to the ground when the car was stopped abruptly after a constable intercepted the car on his motorbike,” said Singh.

A case has been registered under sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 323 (causing hurt), 307 (attempt to murder), 427 (causing damage) and 506 of Indian Penal Code at Sector 50 police station.

