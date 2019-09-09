Gurugram Court Awards Life Term to 3 for Gangrape, Murder of Club Dancer
The victim was a friend of one of the accused. She worked as a dancer at a night club and also paid for his rented room. When she stopped paying the rent and footing other expenses, the accused planned to get rid of her.
Representative image. (Getty Images)
Gurugram: A district court here on Sunday awarded life imprisonment to three in connection with the gangrape and murder of a bar dancer and repeatedly violating her body.
The incident occurred on February 23, 2016 at a rented accommodation in Chakkharpur village of Haryana, when the three accused — Vipin, 20, his brother Nitiesh Kumar, 20, and their friend Monu, 24 — raped and killed her.
They also desecrated the body and escaped from the spot. While the brothers are residents of Pataudi, the third accused is a native of Raisina village in Haryana.
According to the Gurugram police PRO Subhash Bokan, it appeared during the investigation that the victim was a friend of one of the accused. She worked as a dancer at a night club and also paid for his rented room.
When she stopped paying the rent and footing other expenses, the accused planned to get rid of her, said Bokan on the basis of their confessional statement in the court.
The crime was reported to the police by Tejpal, the landlord, who spotted the body of the victim. Tejpal had rented out the room to Vipin and Nitiesh.
They have also been fined Rs 50,000.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PM Narendra Modi Lauds Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma for Supporting ISRO and Chandrayaan 2
- Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
- Raveena Tandon To Be Nani Soon, Throws Grand Baby Shower for Daughter Chhaya
- Jasprit Bumrah Goes Retro for Magazine Photoshoot
- Reliance JioFiber vs Airtel V-Fiber: All Broadband Plans Compared