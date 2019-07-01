Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Gurugram Doctor Kills Wife, Children Before Ending Life; Writes 'Unable to Handle Family' in Suicide Note

The locals reported the matter to police on Monday when they did not spot the family outside since morning.

PTI

Updated:July 1, 2019, 4:13 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Gurugram Doctor Kills Wife, Children Before Ending Life; Writes 'Unable to Handle Family' in Suicide Note
Representative image.
Loading...

Gurgaon: A doctor allegedly killed his wife and two children and later committed suicide at his flat in Sector 49 Uppal Southend here, police said Monday.

According to the police, the incident took place on Sunday night. The locals reported the matter to police on Monday when they did not spot the family outside since morning.

The police found all the four family members lying dead on the floor.

Prima facie, it appears Prakash Singh (55) killed his wife Sonu Singh (50), daughter Aditi (22) and son Aditya (13) with a sharp weapon while they were sleeping, they said.

Prakash later hanged himself from the ceiling fan, police said.

Prakash, a PhD degree holder, worked with a Hyderabad-based chemical factory. He was staying in Gurgaon from the last eight years. He was a native of Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.

His wife ran her own school in Gurgaon, they said. All the family members, except Prakash, had multiple stab wounds. Their throats were also slit, police said.

A suicide note reportedly written by Prakash was found from the spot in which the doctor said that "he was not able to handle his family".

"We are examining the note with the help of handwriting experts to ascertain whether the letter was written by the doctor or someone else," a police official said.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem, he added.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram