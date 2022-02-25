Gurugram: Former Councillor, Brother Killed as Assailants Fire 30 Rounds of Bullets

As many as 30 rounds of bullets were allegedly fired at a former councillor and his elder brother, leading to their deaths, in Pataudi block here on Friday morning, police said. According to the police, five bike-borne assailants, who arrived in two motorcycles, pumped the bullets into former councillor Parmjit Singh Thakran (36) and his elder brother Surjit Singh Thakran (39), in front of their house in Khod village. The incident took place at around 9.20 am, when Parmjit was on a phone call outside his house. His brother was about 200 metres away, the police said.

As villagers gathered, the assailants managed to flee from the spot. The two brothers succumbed to their injuries at a private hospital here. Police said they are awaiting a formal complaint by the family members in order to register an FIR.

Both the brothers succumbed to injuries during treatment and we are preparing for their post-mortem. We are waiting for the complaint from the family and an FIR will be registered soon, Manbir Singh, DCP, Manesar told PTI.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.