Naked body of a woman was found in an abandoned suitcase at Iffco Chowk in Haryana’s Gurugram, police said on Tuesday, adding that the deceased was strangulated to death and that a doctor of autopsy panel said possibility of rape cannot be ruled out.

An autorickshaw driver informed police around 4 pm on Monday, October 17, that a suspicious suitcase was spotted in the bushes on a roadside near the Iffco chowk.

The postmortem revealed that the deceased, said to be around 20-25 years old, was strangulated to death and then put inside the suitcase, DCP, West, Deepak Saharan said and added, “the body of the woman has not been identified yet but we will soon get a clear picture”.

A member of the medical board that conducted post mortem said the possibility of rape cannot be ruled out as marks, that look like burn injuries, have been found on the hip area of the deceased.

“Some marks have been found on the hips of the deceased which seem to be burn marks. There are also injury marks on the genitals,” the member said.

The police have also started analysing footage from CCTV cameras to ascertain the sequence of events, officials said.

Police has launched a manhunt to nab the accused.

