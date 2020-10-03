Gurugram Head Constable Booked for Raping 36-year-old Woman, Threatening Her

A Gurugram police head constable was booked for allegedly raping a 36-year-old woman on Saturday. The woman had lodged a zero FIR at the Dwarka police station which was then sent to the Gurgram police. Officials at Gurugram's Sadar police station registered a case under section 376 and 506 of the IPC.

According to the police, the woman hails from Uttam Nagar and works in a private bank in Delhi.

"She alleged that she came in contact with the Haryana police head constable who was identified as Sudhir, a resident of Rohtak, in 2017. A few days after their friendship Sudhir took her to a hotel in Sector-39 and raped her," police said.

Thereafter, the head constable raped her several times on multiple occasions and threatened her with dire consequences if she disclosed the matter to anyone, the woman stated in her police complaint.

Sudhir, who is currently posted at the city police station in Gurugram, said that the allegations made by the woman are false and that he is ready for any investigation.

"Delhi Police had filed a zero FIR. Based on that, a case has been registered and investigation started. Action will be taken based on the facts that come up during the investigation. The woman will be called for statement and questioned," Station House Officer, Sadar police station, Dinesh Yadav said.