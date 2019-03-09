English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Gurugram: Health Dept to Launch 3-day Polio Drive Starting Tomorrow, Over 1,000 Booths Set Up
More than 100 mobile teams of vaccinators and supervisors have been deputed.
A medical worker administers polio drops to an infant at a hospital during the pulse polio immunization programme (File photo: Reuters)
New Delhi: The district health department will begin a three-day-long intensified pulse polio immunisation drive in the district from Sunday. The programme aims to cover around 3.5 lakh children below the age of five, the Hindustan Times reported.
Gurugram district urban nodal officer Dr MP Singh said the focus is on clusters and remote areas and for the drive, around 1,267 booths will be set up in different areas.
He added the drive will cover 10 primary health centres (PHCs) and 18 urban primary health centres (UPHCs), and that a door-to-door awareness drive will be conducted on Monday. More than 100 mobile teams of vaccinators and supervisors have been deputed.
According to the district health department, an IPPI is conducted annually to ensure thorough coverage of the vaccine. Haryana was declared polio-free in 2014.
