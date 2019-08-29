Gurugram is Dengue Free This Year as Zero Cases of Infection Reported Within City

The efforts of Municipal Corporation Gurugram to combat the mosquito-borne disease dengue seems to have borne fruit with not a single dengue case being reported in Gurugram in the current year. Notably, incessant rains across the country have seen a sharp spike in monsoon diseases and mosquito-borne diseases like dengue, malaria and chikungunya across the country.

According to a report published in TOI, this is a far cry from 2015 when 451 cases of dengue were registered in the district. The figure dropped to 86 in 2016, 66 in 2017 and further rose to 93 in 2018.

According to TOI, the authorities have said they were able to achieve this feat due to the measures they undertook, including the conducting of surveys of 2.5 lakh houses in order to know what causes the breeding of larvae and issuing notices to houses where breeding of the mosquitoes was observed. The MCG plans to achieve a zero dengue case status for coming years as well, with them issuing 1,200 notices to houses where mosquito larvae were found during screening, revealed TOI.

On Wednesday, the Municipal Corporation Gurgaon appealed to all its stakeholders to contribute to the campaign to completely eradicate the disease from the district. Various government schools were also given a list of dos and don'ts to put an end to the mosquito-borne disease, dengue. The government schools were further directed to conduct awareness campaigns on their premises for students and their parents.

Speaking to TOI, Brahm Deep, chief medical officer, MCG said that they urge people to extend their cooperation in MCG's fight against the eradication of the deadly disease.

He further added that they are planning to target 30 government schools were during the morning assembly, their team will inform students about the symptoms of dengue and what steps should be taken at schools to ensure that the environment is free from dengue mosquitoes.

Notably, MCG has taken this decision considering the fact that mosquitoes that carry the dengue virus are generally active during day time.

Speaking to TOI, the chief medical officer of Health department, Jaswant Singh Punia said that they were able to register a drop in the number of dengue cases in Gurugram because of four years of hard work by the team of #HumVsDengue campaign.

