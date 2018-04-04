GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Gurugram Issues Notice to Shut Illegal Meat Shops in 2 Days, Only 129 Out 15000 Authorised

Several meat shop owners in Gurugram have alleged that despite having applied for licences long back, no licences were issued in 2017-18.

Anuradha Shukla | News18

Updated:April 4, 2018, 6:59 PM IST
Representative Image. (Reuters)
Chandigarh: Following Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s meeting with the local administration's grievance committee during his recent visit to Gurugram, municipal authorities have issued notice for illegal meat shops to be shut down in several parts of the city.

Owners of illegal meat shops in Narsinghpur, Mohammedpur, Jhandsa, Sector 46 and 39 have been issued notices to shut them in two days.

While the city has 15000 such establishments, only 129 meat shops are authorised.

While licences of 129 approved meat shops have been renewed, no fresh licences have been issued.

Several meat shop owners have alleged that despite having applied for licences long back, no licences were issued in 2017-18.

Yashpal Yadav, Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Gurugram, said, “The number of licences issued to meat shop owners has been frozen to 129 on the directions of the Chief Minister Manohar Lal during his recent visit to the city. Our priority is to first regulate and ensure that all directives regarding running of meat shops are complied with completely before any fresh licenses are issued. The prescribed procedure has to be followed.”

| Edited by: Ashish Yechury
