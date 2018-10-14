Guard Felt He Was 'Possessed' When He Shot at Gurugram Judge's Wife and Son

The wife and teenage son of a judge were allegedly shot at by his personal guard in a crowded market area in sector-49 here on Saturday, leaving them critically injured, police said.DCP-East Sulochna Gajraj said the two were rushed to a hospital in the city where they are in "critical" condition.Police said the incident occurred at around 3.30pm when Additional Sessions Judge Krishan Kant's wife Ritu and son Dhruv, 18, had gone for shopping in the Arcadia market. They were accompanied by the judge's guard, Mahipal."Some locals informed the police about gunshots being fired outside the Arcadia market. When a police team reached the spot, they found Ritu and Dhruv lying in a pool of blood," Gajraj said. She said Ritu has suffered bullet injury in her chest, while Dhruv was hit in the head. "They were taken to the Medanta Hospital where they are undergoing treatment but their condition is critical," the officer said.Gajraj said the police team could not promptly find Mahipal there but he was later arrested from Faridabad. Police said Mahipal confessed that he was disturbed as he did not like to run errands for the family and felt he was ‘possessed’ at the time of the incident, Hindustan Times reported.After initial interrogation, police officers said Mahipal was a Haryana police head constable and was serving as a personal guard of the judge for the past two years.He had been demanding leave to go home for the past few days but this was denied. This might have led to him suffering from depression, the officers said. "The judge also used to scold him often," one of the interrogating officers said.On Saturday too, the judge's wife scolded him inside the car when they were going to the market, the officer said. "He held a grudge against the judge." In video footage of the incident recorded by a witness, Mahipal is seen with the gun in his hand. He was also seen trying to push Dhruv inside the car as he laid listless on the road.