Gurugram Judge's Wife Dies Hours After Being Shot by Security Officer, Son Still Critical

The wife of a Gurugram additional sessions judge died early on Sunday, hours after she and her son were shot by their personal security officer at a busy market here. The latter is in critical condition.Police said the incident occurred around 3.30 pm when judge Krishan Kant's wife Ritu and son Dhruv (18) had gone for shopping in the Arcadia market in sector 49. They were accompanied by the judge's guard, Mahipal."Some locals informed the police about gunshots being fired outside the Arcadia market. When a police team reached the spot, they found Ritu and Dhruv lying in a pool of blood," DCP-East Sulochna Gajraj said.While two bullets were pumped into Ritu’s chest and stomach from point-blank range, Dhruv was shot thrice, once on the shoulder and twice in the head. They were rushed to Medanta Hospital, where Ritu succumbed to her injuries.Gajraj said the police team could not promptly find Mahipal there. "He was later arrested from Faridabad."Gurgaon police PRO Subhash Bokan told PTI Mahipal was being interrogated to establish the reason why he opened fire. After initial interrogation, police officers said Mahipal was a Haryana police head constable and was serving as a personal security guard of the judge for the past two years.Police said Mahipal confessed that he was disturbed as he did not like to run errands for the family and felt he was ‘possessed’ at the time of the incident, Hindustan Times reported.He had been demanding leave to go home for the past few days but this was not denied. This might have led to him suffering from depression, the officers said."The judge also used to scold him often," one of the interrogating officers said.On Saturday also, the judge's wife scolded him inside the car when they were going to the market, the officer said. "He had a grudge against the judge."In video footage of the incident recorded by a witness, Mahipal is seen with the gun in his hand. He was also seen trying to push Dhruv inside the car as he laid listless on the road.