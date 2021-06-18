To Increase Footfall, Gurugram Mall Offers Discount for Covid-19 Vaccination

A mall in Gurugram is offering free vaccines to attract customers as the commercial activities have resumed in Haryana due to falling COVId-19 cases. The commercial establishments and shopping malls are launching new offers to increase footfalls as the unlocking begins.

The Ambience mall in Gurugram has launched a scheme to offer vaccination at a discount to customers. According to Arvind Kapoor, General Manager of the mall said that the vaccines are being provided by the Haryana government and the mall has arranged the required infrastructure for vaccination.

The mall provides vaccination for those who have registered online and also for the walk-n customers. Walk-in customers can get vaccinated by showing any valid government ID proof like Aadhar Card or PAN card. The vaccination starts from 10 am every day at the mall.

According to Kapoor, people start queuing up for vaccination as early as 7am. The scheme started with a 5-20% discount on the vaccines. Free parking is being provided to the medical personnel as a “gift” for their contribution.

Kapoor also said that initially people were scared to get out of their homes when the lockdown opened in 2020. However, they feel more confident in visiting the shopping centers after they receive their vaccine jabs.

The basic guidelines to avoid the spread of the virus like use of masks and thermal screening are still being followed at the mall.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here