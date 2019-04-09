Gurugram Man Crushes Wife's Face With Stone Over 'Extra-Marital Affair'

A man was arrested on Monday for killing his wife Kajal on Sunday over alleged extra-marital affair, from the Aaya Nagar area in Delhi.Dharmendra, a resident of the Chhatarpur area, and Kajal, a native of Assam, had got married three months ago. "Dharmendra was living in the Nathupur area of Gurugram with Kajal. On Sunday, he took her to the Aravalli mountains area on the pretext of visiting his brother Satish," said Subhash Bokan, Public Relation Officer of the Gurugram Police.The accused had heated arguments with her over suspected extra marital affair. He killed her with stone and crushed her face to hide her identity, he said. The body of Kajal was found from the Aravalli mountains area, the police said.Dharmendra on Monday morning made a phone call to his brother Satish and confessed the crime to his brother's wife, Bokan said. She told about the incident to her landlord who informed the police, he said.