Gurugram Man Tries to Kill Himself after Murdering His 72-Year-Old Wife
A suicide note was found in the house that describes the distribution of the couple's assets and properties.
Picture for representation.
Gurugram: A 75-year-old man allegedly tried to end his life after murdering his 72-year-old wife in an upscale residential area here on Saturday, police said.
Police found Harnek Singh and his wife Gulmehar Kaur in a pool of blood after receiving a phone call from a relative of the couple from Ludhiana in Punjab. Assistant Commissioner of Police Karan Goyal said that Singh and Kaur were found with their wrist and throat cut respectively in DLF Phase 2 area.
He said that both were rushed to a hospital where Kaur was declared dead while Singh is undergoing medical treatment.
The officer said that prima facie it looks that Singh first slit his wife's throat and later his own wrist. A suicide note was found in the room that seems like their will, describing the distribution of their assets and properties.
The married son of the couple has been living in Australia while their daughter is based in Canada. We are waiting for their relatives to arrive, Goyal said.
