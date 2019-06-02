Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Gurugram Men Offer Help to Microsoft Office Users in US, Dupe Over 100 Foreigners Through Fake Call Centre

The accused used to make random calls to US citizens and offer them technical help related to Microsoft Office, Windows and printer-related errors and managed to obtain their personals details.

IANS

Updated:June 2, 2019, 10:09 AM IST
Gurugram Men Offer Help to Microsoft Office Users in US, Dupe Over 100 Foreigners Through Fake Call Centre
Representative Image.
Gurugram: The Cyber Cell of Gurugram Police has busted a fake call centre in Udyog Vihar area and arrested four persons involved in duping over 100 foreigners.

The accused were identified as Ajay Mishra, Ambrish Chaudhary, Mir Jahan, and Ankit Saksena, all residents of Delhi.

Gurugram Police Commissioner Mohammad Akil said the accused used to make random calls to US citizens and offer them technical help related to Microsoft Office, Windows and printer-related errors and managed to obtain their personals details.

"They generally targeted US citizens for obvious reasons as they could not make complaints in India. The accused are well-trained in computer applications (Both software and hardware) and fluently speak English language in American accent. They used to provide technical support to targeted persons and access their banking details, credit/debit cards, gift cards, iTunes, mobile numbers, computer IP numbers and used virtual payment gateways to dupe them," Akil said.

Police became aware of the scam after Microsoft officials approached them after they found IP addresses of laptops located in Gurugram that had been used in fraudulent activities.

"Since the matter is very serious and it is related to a reputed company, we immediately transferred the case to the cyber cell and the best officers were brought into the investigation," Akil said.

Cyber experts immediately located the office to plot number 427 in Udyog Vihar phase-3. During investigation, when the cops asked for necessary documents pertaining to the call centre, the accused failed to produce it upon which, the accused have been arrested by Gurugram Police, Akil said.

The police have also seized laptops, CPUs, pen drives and details of banking transactions.
