1-MIN READ

Gurugram: Minor Accuses Father, Brother of Sexual Assault

IANS

Last Updated: February 21, 2023, 12:14 IST

Gurgaon, India

A case has been registered against the two accused under sections of the POCSO Act. (Image)

The incident which took place in the Kherki Daula police station area came to light after the victim, a class 11 student, informed her school principal and teachers that not only was she sexually assaulted, but the accused also threatened to kill her if she disclosed the matter to anyone

A 17-year-old girl has accused her father and brother of sexually assaulting her, police said on Tuesday, adding that a case has been registered.

The incident which took place in the Kherki Daula police station area came to light after the victim, a class 11 student, informed her school principal and teachers that not only was she sexually assaulted, but the accused also threatened to kill her if she disclosed the matter to anyone, the police said.

Following her confession, she was immediately taken to the police station to report the matter.

A case has been registered against the two accused under sections of the POCSO Act.

“We are verifying the allegations and action will be taken as per the prescribed law, against the accused," the station house officer (SHO) of Kherki Daula police station said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
first published:February 21, 2023, 12:14 IST
last updated:February 21, 2023, 12:14 IST
