Mixed Martial Arts Fighter Abducts Gurugram Doctor to Fund Movie That Would Cast Him as Lead

Elders are often heard suggesting budding employees to follow their passion and dream. While most toil and moil for their ambition, others opt for quicker methods. One such eager-to-climb-success-ladder person was arrested in Gurugram for abducting a doctor.According to a report in Hindustan Times, 28-year-old wannabe-actor and professional mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter, Amitesh Chaubey, who wanted quick money to produce a movie with himself in the lead, and four other members of a Sonepat-based gang, most of whose members are former sportsmen, were arrested by the Haryana Special Task Force (STF) on Wednesday.The Joginder Panchi Jatan gang had kidnapped a 27-year-old doctor on March 16 while he was returning to his house in Gurugram's Sector 50, after partying with his friends.He stopped the car to relieve himself near a liquor vend in Sector 29 when the accused allegedly kidnapped him at gunpoint and forced him into his car, the report quoted police as saying.The police said the father of the victim, also a doctor, complained to them on Tuesday night, worried that his family might be targeted again."I received a WhatsApp call from my son’s mobile number on March 16 at 2am demanding Rs 55 lakh. The accused asked me to deliver ₹55 lakh near Sonepat at 11pm," HT quoted complainant's FIR. The complainant runs private hospitals in Rewari and Gurugram. The family paid the ransom on March 17 and secured the release, the police said.K K Rao, inspector general of police (IG), STF, said they arrested the accused men from the city on Wednesday and recovered the ransom amount from their possession. He added that the victim's car has also been recovered from Nehru Place in Delhi where it was dumped. "The gang was arrested from different locations. It is involved in several cases and Chaubey was part of the gang," Rao was quoted as saying.Police in Lucknow said Chaubey was arrested from his Jankipuram house there.According to the report, Chaubey has participated in the Super Boxing League, acted in a Bhojpuri film, and recently directed a short film, said Rao. The police said he wanted money to make a big film and cast himself as the lead.Police said that Chaubey became a member of Panchi gang a few years ago after befriending Joginder Panchi Jatan, the gang leader, whom he met in a Delhi pub.Joginder Panchi Jatan, a resident of village Panchi in Sonipat, formed a gang after his brother was shot dead over political rivalry in October 2015. His brother was a former deputy superintendent of police in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and a national wrestler, the police said.Jatan is himself a former national-level hockey player and a passionate boxer, said police, adding that he is involved in ATM thefts, car jacking, and loot and dacoity cases registered across the state and the National Capital Region.The police said a case has been registered under section 364A (kidnapping for ransom) and 34 (a crime committed by several people under common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at Civil Lines police station.