Gurugram Police Books Samalkha MLA's Sons on Charges of Property Fraud Under PMAY-U Scheme

Following a court order, a case of property fraud and criminal conspiracy has been registered against 15 people including Sikandar Singh alias Satish Chhokar and Vikas Kumar alias Vikas Chhokar, sons of sitting Samalkha (Panipat) MLA Dharam Singh Chhokar, at the Sushant Lok police station in Gurugram.

According to the FIR, the suspects had committed the fraud on the pretext of developing an 'Affordable Housing Project' under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna-Urban (PMAY-U) on 10 acres of land at Sector-68 Badshahpur in Gurugram.

The complainant Neeraj Chaudhary in his complaint said that Sikandar had approached him with an offer to invest in the PMAY-U and after much discussion, he had accepted the proposal.

"To develop the project the duo had formed a company M/s D S Estate and Construction in March 2016. At that time the complainant had deposited Rs 6.70 crore. Thereafter, the complainant had signed an agreement to buy 10 acres of land in Sector-68 Badshahpur through M/s Mohan Investment Company.

To buy this land, Sikandar had entered into an agreement with Ranjit including Dalchand, Shakuntala, Lakshmi, all residents of Badshahpur. To develop this project on this land, Sikandar formed a firm named M/s Sai Aaina Farms Private Limited. Sikandar, his brother Vikas and 10 others were claimed promoters/directors while two of them were account officers in this fake company," the complaint stated in the FIR.

