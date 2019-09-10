Gurugram Registers 3 New Dengue Cases, Health Dept Launches Fogging Drive

Three new cases of dengue have been registered in Gurugram, authorities have confirmed. Times of India said that the cases were reported in DLF 2, Sector 23 and DLF 3.

Dengue is a vector-borne disease, transmitted by the tiger mosquito (Aedes Aegypti). The mosquito has black and yellow stripes and typically bites in the early morning or at dawn. The virus enters and reproduces in white blood cells. The virus has five different types, each of increasing severity. Infection with one type gives lifelong immunity to it and short-term immunity to the other types.

The fever lasts for up to seven days often with a drop and then small resurgence towards the end (biphasic pattern), plus headache, swollen and painful joints, and then a rash. After the fever, finger and toe joints may swell and start hurting, and some patients report a pin-prick rash over their legs, arms, and torsos. Once infected, humans become the main carriers and multipliers of the virus, serving as a source of the virus for uninfected mosquitoes.

The Times of India also reported that the officials of the health department and Gurugram municipality have swung into action and launched a campaign against dengue. The health department organised an awareness camp at Girls’ Government High School in ward number 20, Gurugram, on Friday.

Dr Brahmdeep Sandhu, chief medical officer, MCG, told TOI, “We organised an awareness camp in Government Girls High School in ward number 20 of Gurugram. The students were told that water can accumulate anywhere in the rainy season and become a breeding ground for mosquitoes. The students were told if they find stagnant water anywhere, they should immediately inform MCG. Since the dengue mosquito bites during day time, students were told to wear clothes with full sleeves.”

“The three cases of dengue from DLF 2, Sector 23 and DLF 3 have been confirmed. Now the temperature is for Aedes aegypti mosquito, the vector, to survive. So, it is likely that more cases will be reported in coming months though the health department is actively running its campaign,” said Dr S S Saroha, district malaria officer, Gurugram.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.