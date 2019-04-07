English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Gurugram Right-wing Hindu Outfit Shuts Over 250 Meat, Chicken Shops for Navratri
The chief of Gurgaon unit of the Hindu Sena said the members marched to different locations demanding closure of meat shops. He further said that the exercise has been taking place since 2014.
Gurugram: Members of a right-wing Hindu outfit on Saturday claimed to have shut over 250 meat shops and chicken outlets here on the first day of Navratri festival.
Ritu Raj, the chief of Gurugram unit of the Hindu Sena, said the members marched to different locations demanding the closure of meat shops.
He said they visited sectors 4,5,7,9, 10, 21, 22, Palam Vihar, Badshahpur, Om Vihar, Surat Nagar, Sadar Bazar, Anaj Mandi Dhanwapur, Dundahera, Molaheda, Sikandarpur and many other places.
He claimed that about half of the shops were already closed as the exercise has been taking place since 2014.
