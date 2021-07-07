Gurugram School Teacher Summoned For Anti-BJP Barb During Online Classes

A teacher employed at an international school in Gurugram has been summoned by its principal after a video featuring her making political comments like “the BJP is ruining the country” during an online class went viral. The parents of students complained to the principal against the teacher for brainwashing the children with her political barbs. The teacher has been asked to be present before the principal on Wednesday at the school.

According to information, the teacher, Sova Das, works at the Euro International School in Sector-10, and was teaching a batch of Class 10 students in the viral video. A strong critic of the ruling BJP government at the Centre, the teacher used to regularly vent her political frustration during the online classes. In the viral video, Sova said, “the BJP government is destroying the country. You might not realise this today, but you will in future.”

The teacher also attacked the BJP government over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) as during the online class. She told her students that this law will result in the exodus of all the Muslims who came to India after 1944, adding that the minority community is, therefore, agitated.

The viral video, loaded with her political outburst, also showed Sova mocking Hindus for voting for the BJP. The teacher asserted that some Hindus vote for BJP simply because of their religious identity. Since Sova used to frequently conduct online classes in such an unprofessional manner, the students recorded the same and showed the clips to their parents.

A group of parents then complained to the principal of Euro International School, Nidhi Kapoor, and told her that Sova makes political comments like Ram temple is being built just for votes. The principal was also apprised that the teacher used to tell the students that the erstwhile Congress governments of Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi were righteous and that’s why people still talk about them.

The school principal said the teacher in question has been sent a notice and action will be taken if she is found guilty.

