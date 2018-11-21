Gurugram Serial Rapist Preyed on 9 Minor Girls, Crushing Their Legs With Bricks Aroused Him

The 20-year-old arrested for the gruesome rape and murder of a toddler in Gurugram was a serial sexual predator who had raped at least eight more minor girls and raped them after the depraved act, police said.According to the police, Sunil confessed that he kidnapped the children after luring them with chocolates, raped them and thereafter tortured them to death, the Times of India reported.Revealing the gory details of his crimes, cops said he would first break one of her legs of his victim with a brick as it “aroused him” and later murdered them with equal brutality.During the interrogation, it was found that the first of his known victims was a four-year-old girl whom he allegedly kidnapped from a temple in Gurugram in 2016. Her brutalised body was later found in the bushes behind Omaxe Mall on Sohna Road.In January 2017, a five-year-old's rotting body was found with similar head and leg injuries. He has also confessed to raping and killing four other minors in Delhi, one in Gwalior and another in Jhansi.Being a vagabond with no mobile phone, it was always easy for Sunil to prey on unaccompanied children and get off scot-free, officials said."He slept anywhere he could and ate at bhandaras, but always had an eye out on unaccompanied children. He told us all that he wanted was tasty food at bhandaras and young girls to satisfy his lust," the TOI quoted a police officer as saying.He was finally arrested after a manhunt was launched following the gruesome rape and murder on November 13, where a three-year-old girl was found with bricks on her body and a 10cm-long wooden stick inserted in her private parts. The minor's unclad body was found in Sector 66 with a polythene bag over her face.