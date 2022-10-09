CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Gurugram: Six Children Drown in Rainwater-filled Pond; Police Likely to Comb Water Body

By: News Desk

Edited By: Saurabh Verma

News18.com

Last Updated: October 09, 2022, 20:46 IST

Gurgaon, India

The police said teams are still in water looking for other children. (Photo: News18)

District Magistrate Nishant Yadav said that all children were aged between 8-13 years. He urged the people to inform if any other child is missing

Six children drowned in a pond in a village that got filled with water during incessant rain in Sector 111 of Gurugram. Rescue operation is underway.

The official said that if need, the pond will be combed again.

DCP West Deepak Saharan said the police found the clothes of 6 children in the pond.

Delhi-NCR has been receiving incessant rain for the past 3-4 days.  The interactions of a western disturbance, which lies as a trough in mid and upper air with a deep trough of easterly wind at a lower level, is the reason behind post-monsoon rain, India Meteorological Department (IMD)  said.

However, Senior Scientist at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) RK Jenamani said that there would be no rain in Delh-NCR from tomorrow onwards.

“Highest rainfall was recorded at our station in Mayur Vihar on Saturday. From tomorrow onwards there will be no rain in Delhi-NCR,” news agency ANI reported quoting Jenamani.

first published:October 09, 2022, 20:15 IST
last updated:October 09, 2022, 20:46 IST