Gurugram: Six Children Drown in Rainwater-filled Pond; Police Likely to Comb Water Body

Six children drowned in a pond in a village that got filled with water during incessant rain in Sector 111 of Gurugram. Rescue operation is underway.

District Magistrate Nishant Yadav said that all children were aged between 8-13 years. He urged the people to inform if any other child is missing. The official said that if need, the pond will be combed again. UPDATE | Gurugram, Haryana: Bodies of all 6 children recovered. All children were aged between 8-13 years. We’re making announcements in local area to inform us if any other child is missing. If needed, we’ll comb the pond again or drain it: DM Nishant Yadav pic.twitter.com/ooDz3eYKKP — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2022

DCP West Deepak Saharan said the police found the clothes of 6 children in the pond.

Gurugram, Haryana | A pond in the village got filled with water during the incessant rains. We’ve found the clothes of 6 children here. Body of one has been recovered and sent to the hospital. Teams are still in water looking for others: DCP West, Deepak Saharan pic.twitter.com/OOUQAaXPMB — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2022

Delhi-NCR has been receiving incessant rain for the past 3-4 days. The interactions of a western disturbance, which lies as a trough in mid and upper air with a deep trough of easterly wind at a lower level, is the reason behind post-monsoon rain, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

However, Senior Scientist at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) RK Jenamani said that there would be no rain in Delh-NCR from tomorrow onwards.

“Highest rainfall was recorded at our station in Mayur Vihar on Saturday. From tomorrow onwards there will be no rain in Delhi-NCR,” news agency ANI reported quoting Jenamani.

