Gurugram SHO Repeatedly Rapes Woman, Records Video of the Act to Blackmail Her

Gurugram: A Station House Officer in Gurugram was arrested on Saturday based on the complaint of a woman who accused him of repeatedly raping her and blackmailing with a video he recorded of the act.

In her complaint, the survivor stated that in November 2017, she got married to a man from Uddana in Jind, however, soon after there was friction in their relationship. When she approached the police against her husband, the case was transferred to the all-woman police station (west) in Gurugram. She used to visit the police station in connection with the case when she met Dalbir Singh, the accused, at the main gate, the Time of India reported.

“He asked me where I had come from. I told him I was from Mohanagarh in Jind. The officer said he, too, was from Pindara from the same district. He assured me all the help and asked for my phone number. I trusted him, and gave him the number,” the TOI quoted from the woman’s complaint.

Since then, the SHO began calling her repeatedly, the survivor alleged, adding that he even got her a job at a restaurant for her living. Then on July 10, while she was waiting for a bus to Gurugram from Jind, Singh arrived in his Swift car and offered to drop her. “After crossing the Pindara bypass, the police officer covered the windows with dark sun guards. He also covered the front and rear windscreens and raped me in the car in an isolated spot. He then dropped me in Gurugram,” the woman said.

Further, her statement said that Singh had asked her to meet him in his government quarter the following day. When she went there to confront him, the accused gave her a drink, which was spiked with sedatives. Eventually, she fell unconscious and was raped again. Singh also recorded the act on his mobile phone.

“She sent the video to my mobile phone and threatened to circulate it I didn’t give in to his demands, she said.

Shaken and vexed, she decided to commit suicide.

“I was about to jump in the Rani lake (in Jind) when a cop saw me and persuaded me to change my mind. He helped me file the complaint against the police officer,” she said.

Based on her complaint, a case was registered against Singh at the all-woman police station of Jind under sections 376(2)(n) (repeated rape) and 376(2)(f) (rape a relative, guardian or a person of trust) of the IPC along with Section 67A (publishing or transmitting of material containing sexually explicit act) of the IT Act.

“A case was registered on Friday. He (the officer) was arrested on Saturday,” Jind police chief Ashwin told the TOI.

Singh, who was set to retire next year, was sent to the police lines after the woman lodged a complaint against him on Friday. He has also been produced in court and remanded in three days’ custody.

