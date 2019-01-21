English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Gurugram Student's Murder: Father Wants 16-year-old Accused to be Tried as Adult
Father of the murdered student contended that accused's age was more than 16 years when he allegedly committed the crime.
Image for representation.
Gurugram: Barun Thakur, father of a seven-year-old school student in Gurugram who was killed by another student in the toilet of the school in 2017, has moved the Supreme Court challenging the Punjab and Haryana High Court order treating the accused as a juvenile.
The High Court hearing was held in September when the court had given relief to the accused, saying the trial should take place in the Justice Juvenile Board (JJB).
As per the narrative of Gurugram civil court, the prime accused allegedly slit the throat of Prince in Ryan International School in Bhondsi on September 8, 2017.
Thakur contended that the age of the accused was more than 16 years at the time when he allegedly committed the crime. Hence, he should be treated as an adult and tried by a criminal court and not by JJB.
