Gurugram Will Begin Second Round of Covid-19 Sero Survey Soon, 750 People to be Tested

The district health department will soon conduct the second round of a sero survey in which about 750 people will be tested.

An official told IANS that they have identified places in both urban and rural areas for the sero survey to be conducted in the district for Covid-19 infection.

This survey is planned to be done on 750 people in 16 clusters of the district, officials said on Friday.

"All the preparations for sero survey round have been completed. We have received test kits and the staff on duty has also been trained. As soon as the state government determines the date for the survey, the survey work will be started here," Dr. Virendra Yadav, Civil Surgeon of Gurugram, said.

He informed that this survey will be done in four urban areas and 12 rural areas of Gurugram district. The urban areas include Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC) Fazilpur, UPHC Khandsa, UPHC Naharpur Rupa and UPHC Rajendra Park.

In the rural areas of the district, the survey will be conducted in Gurgaon village, Dundahera, Chauma Rural area, Garhi Harsaru, Chandu, Budhera, Bhondsi, Rithoj, Dhani Rithoj, Kasan, Manesar, Nainwal.

"With this test we also come to know whether any person infected with Covid-19 had recovered by himself. It will also be known whether antibodies to corona infection have been developed in his body or not," he said.

"This survey will consist of stratified multi-stage sampling, in which samples will be taken with the consent of people above 18 years of age. Also, a supervisor will be designated to monitor the two clusters," Yadav added.

Earlier, health officials said a sero survey on a smaller scale was conducted in the city in the first week of July. Of the 360 samples collected to check antibodies, 24 had returned positive.

Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus cases in the city rose to 23,062 including 261 new cases on Friday. The Covid-19 toll has reached 185 in the district. Around 20,410 patients have recovered so far. Gurugram now has 2,429 active cases, officials added.