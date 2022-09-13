Gurugram’s Leela Hotel Gets Hoax Bomb Threat; Police Say Caller is Suffering from Autism

A bomb threat call received at Leela Hotel in Gurugram on Tuesday morning. However, it turned out to be a hoax call and the caller has also been traced.

The police said the caller is a 24-year-old person suffering from autism who is undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Gurugram.

Haryana | A bomb threat call received at a five-star hotel in a mall in Gurugram. Police present at the spot: Vikas Kaushik, ACP, DLF — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2022

After receiving information, the police reached the spot and evacuated the hotel and cordoned off the nearby area, news agency ANI reported.

Following the search that lasted for more than one hour, Vikas Kaushik, ACP DLF, said nothing suspicious was found in the hotel premises.

Gurugram | A bomb threat call was received at The Leela hotel today. The hotel premises searched by deploying a dog squad; Bomb disposal squad was also called. No suspicious object found. FIR being registered. Action to be taken against the unknown caller: Vikas Kaushik, ACP, DLF pic.twitter.com/KL5BKs0Qre

The police said an FIR is being registered against the caller.

