Gurupurab 2019: Visit 5 Gurudwaras in Delhi on Guru Nanak's 550th Birth Anniversary

Gurupurab celebrates the birth of the founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak. This year marks the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak. A number of celebrations, including kirtans and Langars, are being organised at different places.

The celebrations usually commence with Prabhat Pheris or early morning processions as well as an Akhand Path that starts two days before the birthday. A day prior to the Jayanti, a Nagarkirtan or procession is also held, where the Sikh flag, known as Nishan Sahib and the Palki of the Guru Granth Sahib are carried across the streets of towns and cities.

On Guru Nanak's 550th birth anniversary, here are gurudwaras in Delhi, you must visit.

1. Bangla Sahib Gurudwara: Bangla Sahib is one of the most famous Gurudwaras in the national capital. The gurudwara is known for his association with the eighth Sikh guru, Guru Har Krishan. The gurudwara premise also has a Sarovar.

2. Sis Ganj Sahib Gurudwara: Located at Chandni Chowk, the famous Sis Ganj Gurudwara is the martyrdom site for the ninth Sikh guru, Guru Tegh Bahadur. It was first constructed in 1783 by Baghel Singh Dhaliwal.

3. Moti Bagh Sahib Gurudwara: Another noted Gurudwara in the city is located in Moti Bagh, in South Delhi. This is also the place where Guru Gobind Singh Ji and his army first stopped at when they visited Delhi back in 1707.

4. Damdama Sahib Gurudwara: Located in Nizamuddin East, this gurudwara marks the meeting place between Guru Gobind Singh Ji and Bahadur Shah. The gurudwara was later made in the year 1783. It is located near Humayun’s Tomb.

5. Rakab Ganj Sahib Gurudwara: This gurudwara, located at Pandit Pant Marg, is the spot where Guru Tegh Bahadur’s headless body was cremated. Meanwhile, his head was taken to Anandpur Sahib in Punjab, where his son Guru Gobind Singh Ji became the 10th guru.

