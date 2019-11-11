Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Gurupurab 2019: Visit 5 Gurudwaras in Delhi on Guru Nanak's 550th Birth Anniversary

Bangla Sahib is one of the most famous Gurudwaras in Delhi, which is known for its association with the eighth Sikh guru, Guru Har Krishan. The gurudwara premise also has a Sarovar.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 11, 2019, 11:18 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Gurupurab 2019: Visit 5 Gurudwaras in Delhi on Guru Nanak's 550th Birth Anniversary
Gurdwara Bangla Sahib seen illuminated on the occasion of 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev ji, in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)

Gurupurab celebrates the birth of the founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak. This year marks the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak. A number of celebrations, including kirtans and Langars, are being organised at different places.

The celebrations usually commence with Prabhat Pheris or early morning processions as well as an Akhand Path that starts two days before the birthday. A day prior to the Jayanti, a Nagarkirtan or procession is also held, where the Sikh flag, known as Nishan Sahib and the Palki of the Guru Granth Sahib are carried across the streets of towns and cities.

On Guru Nanak's 550th birth anniversary, here are gurudwaras in Delhi, you must visit.

1. Bangla Sahib Gurudwara: Bangla Sahib is one of the most famous Gurudwaras in the national capital. The gurudwara is known for his association with the eighth Sikh guru, Guru Har Krishan. The gurudwara premise also has a Sarovar.

2. Sis Ganj Sahib Gurudwara: Located at Chandni Chowk, the famous Sis Ganj Gurudwara is the martyrdom site for the ninth Sikh guru, Guru Tegh Bahadur. It was first constructed in 1783 by Baghel Singh Dhaliwal.

3. Moti Bagh Sahib Gurudwara: Another noted Gurudwara in the city is located in Moti Bagh, in South Delhi. This is also the place where Guru Gobind Singh Ji and his army first stopped at when they visited Delhi back in 1707.

4. Damdama Sahib Gurudwara: Located in Nizamuddin East, this gurudwara marks the meeting place between Guru Gobind Singh Ji and Bahadur Shah. The gurudwara was later made in the year 1783. It is located near Humayun’s Tomb.

5. Rakab Ganj Sahib Gurudwara: This gurudwara, located at Pandit Pant Marg, is the spot where Guru Tegh Bahadur’s headless body was cremated. Meanwhile, his head was taken to Anandpur Sahib in Punjab, where his son Guru Gobind Singh Ji became the 10th guru.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram