Gurupurab 2021: PM Modi Pays Tribute to Guru Nanak, Arvind Kejriwal to Visit Rakab Ganj Gurudwara After Denied Nod to Visit Kartarpur

On the occasion of Prakash Purab of Guru Nanak Dev, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will reach Gurudwara Rakabganj Sahib in New Delhi on Friday at 10:30 am. This comes after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) claimed that its delegation was ‘denied’ permission to visit the Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara in Pakistan.

However, the AAP delegation under the leadership of Bhagwant Mann will take the Guru’s blessings from the border itself. Leader of Opposition Harpal Singh Cheema said the party MLAs were to proceed to Kartarpur on Friday, with state president Bhagwant Mann and state co-in-charge Raghav Chadha leading the delegation.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev on his birth anniversary, saying his vision of a just, compassionate and inclusive society inspires people.

आज गुरु नानक देव जी का पवित्र प्रकाश पर्व है।मैं विश्वभर में सभी लोगों को और सभी देशवासियों को हार्दिक बधाई देता हूं: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 19, 2021

Punjab: Devotees take a holy dip in 'Sarovar' at Golden Temple in Amritsar and offer prayers on the occasion of #GuruNanakJayanti pic.twitter.com/C5YeVP8STa— ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2021

Offering homage to the first Sikh guru, he tweeted, “On the special occasion of the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, I recall his pious thoughts and noble ideals. His vision of a just, compassionate and inclusive society inspires us. Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s emphasis on serving others is also very motivating." On the occasion, PM Modi today will also inaugurate key schemes relating to irrigation in Mahoba, Uttar Pradesh.

Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan also extended his wishes and tweeted, “Wishing 552nd Guru Nanak Dev Ji Jayanti to all Sikhs around the world. On this auspicious occasion, we welcome thousands of Sikhs to visit their religious sites in Pakistan. I reiterate my govt’s commitment to continue facilitating them to perform their religious rituals.”

Wishing 552nd Guru Nanak Dev Ji Jayanti to all Sikhs around the world. On this auspicious occasion, we welcome thousands of Sikhs to visit their religious sites in Pakistan. I reiterate my govt’s commitment to continue facilitating them to perform their religious rituals.— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) November 19, 2021

I pay tribute to one of the bravest warrior queens Rani Lakshmi Bai Ji on her Jayanti.The courage, grit & valour with which she scripted a glorious chapter in our freedom struggle are a part of the nation’s folklore & have inspired generations of Indians. pic.twitter.com/9YdjvSAeG2 — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) November 19, 2021

Political leaders including Rahul Gandhi and Hardeep Singh Puri also extended their wishes on the occasion.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.