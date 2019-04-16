Gusty Wind, Hailstorm Hit Parts of Gujarat; 1 Die as Uprooted Tree Falls on Her

Gusty wind coupled with hailstorm claimed one life in the Saurashtra region on Tuesday as an induced cyclonic circulation over southwest Rajasthan led to a sudden change in the weather in Gujarat.According to sources, the hailstorm coupled with blowing wind uprooted trees and make-shift arrangements.A woman died after a tree fell on her near Khakhdabela village in Padadhari taluka of Rajkot district on Tuesday afternoon.A temporary make-shift camp of the Congress candidate from Rajkot, Lalit Kagathara, was also damaged.The gusty winds and thundershowers in many areas brought major relief from the scorching heat.Many parts of north Gujarat and Saurashtra received rain even as the weather in Ahmedabad remained cloudy and dusty the entire day.Thundershowers were reported from Rajkot, Surendranagar, Sabarkantha, Patan and Kutch districts.Earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted thunderstorm with gusty winds at isolated places in districts such as Banaskantha, Patan, Ahmedabad, Tapi, Navsari, Narmada, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Jamnagar, Surendranagar, Bhavnagar, Porbandar and Kutch on Tuesday.