English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Gusty Wind, Hailstorm Hit Parts of Gujarat; 1 Die as Uprooted Tree Falls on Her
A temporary make-shift camp of the Congress candidate from Rajkot, Lalit Kagathara, was also damaged in the hailstorm.
Several trees were uprooted in the hailstorm. (News18)
Loading...
Ahmedabad: Gusty wind coupled with hailstorm claimed one life in the Saurashtra region on Tuesday as an induced cyclonic circulation over southwest Rajasthan led to a sudden change in the weather in Gujarat.
According to sources, the hailstorm coupled with blowing wind uprooted trees and make-shift arrangements.
A woman died after a tree fell on her near Khakhdabela village in Padadhari taluka of Rajkot district on Tuesday afternoon.
A temporary make-shift camp of the Congress candidate from Rajkot, Lalit Kagathara, was also damaged.
The gusty winds and thundershowers in many areas brought major relief from the scorching heat.
Many parts of north Gujarat and Saurashtra received rain even as the weather in Ahmedabad remained cloudy and dusty the entire day.
Thundershowers were reported from Rajkot, Surendranagar, Sabarkantha, Patan and Kutch districts.
Earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted thunderstorm with gusty winds at isolated places in districts such as Banaskantha, Patan, Ahmedabad, Tapi, Navsari, Narmada, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Jamnagar, Surendranagar, Bhavnagar, Porbandar and Kutch on Tuesday.
According to sources, the hailstorm coupled with blowing wind uprooted trees and make-shift arrangements.
A woman died after a tree fell on her near Khakhdabela village in Padadhari taluka of Rajkot district on Tuesday afternoon.
A temporary make-shift camp of the Congress candidate from Rajkot, Lalit Kagathara, was also damaged.
The gusty winds and thundershowers in many areas brought major relief from the scorching heat.
Many parts of north Gujarat and Saurashtra received rain even as the weather in Ahmedabad remained cloudy and dusty the entire day.
Thundershowers were reported from Rajkot, Surendranagar, Sabarkantha, Patan and Kutch districts.
Earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted thunderstorm with gusty winds at isolated places in districts such as Banaskantha, Patan, Ahmedabad, Tapi, Navsari, Narmada, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Jamnagar, Surendranagar, Bhavnagar, Porbandar and Kutch on Tuesday.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Major Fire At Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, Main Structure ‘Saved’
-
Monday 15 April , 2019
War Of Words: Political Turmoil Over Azam Khan’s Derogatory Comment On Jaya Prada
-
Saturday 13 April , 2019
100 Years of Jallianwala Bagh: How Reginald Dyer Massacred Thousands in 10 Minutes
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
Major Fire At Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, Main Structure ‘Saved’
Monday 15 April , 2019 War Of Words: Political Turmoil Over Azam Khan’s Derogatory Comment On Jaya Prada
Saturday 13 April , 2019 100 Years of Jallianwala Bagh: How Reginald Dyer Massacred Thousands in 10 Minutes
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
Thursday 11 April , 2019 The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Champions League: Injury-Hit Juventus Depend on Cristiano Ronaldo vs Ajax in Quarter-final
- Paris Hilton is Salman Khan's Latest Fan, Compliments 'Bharat' Poster
- IPL 2019 | Kohli Still Learning as a Captain: Katich
- From Amelie to Van Helsing: Notre-Dame Will Live on Through Hollywood Films
- Kangana's Sister Rangoli Trains Guns At Randeep Hooda After His Cryptic Tweet Supporting Alia
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results