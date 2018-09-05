Gutka Scam: CBI Raids at Houses of Tamil Nadu Police Chief, Health Minister Vijayabhaskar

Tamil Nadu police chief TK Rajendran and Health Minister Vijayabhaskar are reportedly among those whose premises are being raided by the CBI in connection with the multi-crore Gutka scam.CBI officials said the searches are spread across the state but did not reveal exact locations at this stage, saying it may hamper the ongoing operations.The residences of the Health Minister and DGP Rajendran, besides that of a former senior police official, among others are being searched, they said.The scam came to light on July 8, 2017, when income tax sleuths raided the godown, offices and residences of a pan masala and gutka (a concoction of tobacco and pan masala) manufacturer in Tamil Nadu, who had been facing charges of tax evasion to the tune of Rs 250 crore.The manufacture, storage and sale of the chewable forms of tobacco, including gutka and pan masala were banned by the Tamil Nadu government in 2013.During the raids, the department had seized a diary containing names of those who had been allegedly paid by the gutka manufacturers.The case was sent to the CBI by the Madras High Court in April this year on the plea of a DMK leader.The agency had registered an FIR against unidentified officials of the Tamil Nadu government, Central Excise Department and the Food Safety Department in May.