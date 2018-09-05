English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Gutka Scam: Tamil Nadu Health Minister Vijayabhaskar Cries Political Vendetta After CBI Raids
The gutka scam came to light on July 8, 2017, when income tax sleuths raided the godown, offices and residences of a pan masala and gutka manufacturer in Tamil Nadu, who had been facing charges of tax evasion to the tune of Rs 250 crore.
File photo of Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar.
Loading...
Chennai: Hours after CBI raided over 35 premises across Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, including those of state police chief TK Rajendran and Health Minister C Vijayabhaskar, in connection with the multi-crore Gutka scam, the minister said this is ‘political vendetta’.
After the 11-hour raid, Vijayabhaskar said in a statement, “If there is an allegation against me, it does not mean I am an accused. I will face this legally. These raids are politically motivated. Without proper evidence, political opponents are charging against me. It won’t make any sense. I have never met Mr Madhav Rao (tobacco businessman). I am fully cooperating with the CBI officials. I have nothing to fear as I haven’t done anything wrong.”
Vijayabaskar is the first state minister in the present government to come under the I-T and CBI scanner, with both the raids being carried out in the post-Jayalalithaa era.
CBI has however said that investigation will continue.
The gutka scam came to light on July 8, 2017, when income tax sleuths raided the godown, offices and residences of a pan masala and gutka manufacturer in Tamil Nadu, who had been facing charges of tax evasion to the tune of Rs 250 crore.
The manufacture, storage and sale of chewable tobacco, including gutka and pan masala, were banned by the Tamil Nadu government in 2013.
During the raids, the department had seized a diary containing names of those who had been allegedly paid by the gutka manufacturers.
The case was transferred to the CBI by Madras High Court in April based on the plea of a DMK leader.
The agency had registered an FIR against unidentified officials of the Tamil Nadu government, Central Excise Department and the Food Safety Department in May.
After the 11-hour raid, Vijayabhaskar said in a statement, “If there is an allegation against me, it does not mean I am an accused. I will face this legally. These raids are politically motivated. Without proper evidence, political opponents are charging against me. It won’t make any sense. I have never met Mr Madhav Rao (tobacco businessman). I am fully cooperating with the CBI officials. I have nothing to fear as I haven’t done anything wrong.”
Vijayabaskar is the first state minister in the present government to come under the I-T and CBI scanner, with both the raids being carried out in the post-Jayalalithaa era.
CBI has however said that investigation will continue.
The gutka scam came to light on July 8, 2017, when income tax sleuths raided the godown, offices and residences of a pan masala and gutka manufacturer in Tamil Nadu, who had been facing charges of tax evasion to the tune of Rs 250 crore.
The manufacture, storage and sale of chewable tobacco, including gutka and pan masala, were banned by the Tamil Nadu government in 2013.
During the raids, the department had seized a diary containing names of those who had been allegedly paid by the gutka manufacturers.
The case was transferred to the CBI by Madras High Court in April based on the plea of a DMK leader.
The agency had registered an FIR against unidentified officials of the Tamil Nadu government, Central Excise Department and the Food Safety Department in May.
| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
-
Monday 03 September , 2018
Does Your Currency Note Cause Dysentery, TB or Ulcer? All You Need To Know About Communicable Diseases from Notes
-
Monday 03 September , 2018
Surviving the Pellet: Stories From Kashmir
-
Monday 03 September , 2018
Myanmar Sentences Two Reuters Reporters to Seven Years in Prison
-
Monday 03 September , 2018
Watch: Janmashtami Celebrated With The Annual Dahi Handi Ritual
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Monday 03 September , 2018 Does Your Currency Note Cause Dysentery, TB or Ulcer? All You Need To Know About Communicable Diseases from Notes
Monday 03 September , 2018 Surviving the Pellet: Stories From Kashmir
Monday 03 September , 2018 Myanmar Sentences Two Reuters Reporters to Seven Years in Prison
Monday 03 September , 2018 Watch: Janmashtami Celebrated With The Annual Dahi Handi Ritual
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro With Notch Display, 4000 mAh Battery Launched Alongside Redmi 6, Redmi 6A
- Salman Takes Dig at Priyanka: 'Was Sweet of Her to Tell Us 5 Days Before That She Couldn't Do Bharat'
- Internet Users Accuse Kiara Advani of Going Under the Knife, Her Response is Gold
- Here's What Rishi and Neetu Kapoor Think About Son Ranbir's Relationship With Alia
- Favourites India Kicks Off SAFF Cup Campaign Against Sri Lanka
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...