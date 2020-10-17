News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

Gutka Worth Over Rs 1 Crore Seized In Thane District

Thane: A special squad of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) raided a godown at Bhiwandi in Thane district and seized banned gutka and tobacco products worth Rs 1.21 crore, officials said on Saturday. Six persons were arrested in connection with the seizure Friday night, said Assistant Commissioner (Foods) Thane, Bhushan More who headed the special squad.

The seized goods included gutka (spiced tobacco mix) brands of Keaaryukta Vimal Paan Masala, V1 Tobacco, Rubab Paan Masala andRB 07, the official said.

  • First Published: October 17, 2020, 23:19 IST
