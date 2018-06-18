Guv Anandiben Patel Asks All MP Colleges to Observe Yoga Day, Send Her 'Evidence'

Madhya Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel has asked all universities and colleges in the state to hold a yoga session on International Yoga Day i.e. June 21. Furthermore, ‘evidences’ of the event taking place have to be submitted to her office afterwards.Patel, who has been taking touring MP to assess implementation of government schemes, has issued a circular instructing all universities, affiliated colleges to observe International Yoga Day on a massive scale and ensure maximum participation.The governor has appointed Rajiv Gandhi Technical University (RGTU) as the co-ordinator for the upcoming event. Standing instructions require educational institutions to send a report to Raj Bhavan comprising details including photographs, number of participants and a CD of the function.The Raj Bhavan has also asked these institutions to hold seminars, debates, competitions and other events on June 21.Universities, colleges have been asked to prepare a CD of Yoga postures and to get participants to rehearse the asanas so that they don’t find any trouble on the main day.The RGTU vice-chancellor has accordingly issued orders to all educational institutions, briefing them about Raj Bhavan’s instructions. They have been asked to appoint a co-ordinator and deputy co-ordinator for seamless communication on the event.The Raj Bhavan order, though, failed to impress the Congress party.“The Governor stressing on yoga event is fine but seeking reports from the universities, colleges seems like a wrong precedence to us,” Congress chief spokesperson Manak Agrawal told News18. He added that the governor should not have direct interference in the state government’s functioning.BJP spokesperson Rajnish Agrawal retorted saying that the governor could order educational institutions to hold events. “We find nothing objectionable in the governor seeking a report on yoga day events,” said Agrawal.Congress party has remained critical of the governor being directly involved in reviewing government schemes. The criticism peaked recently after a video went viral showing Patel talking to BJP workers and instructing them to ensure the party’s victory in upcoming polls.Ever since Patel assumed office in Bhopal, she has been reviewing government schemes, functioning and performance of departments, something which wasn’t being done by her predecessors.If sources are to be believed, more than the Congress, it’s the BJP which has been unnerved by the excessive activism of the former Gujarat Chief Minister.(With inputs from Sharad Shrivastav, News18 MP)