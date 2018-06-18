English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Guv Anandiben Patel Asks All MP Colleges to Observe Yoga Day, Send Her 'Evidence'
Patel, who has been taking touring MP to assess implementation of government schemes, has issued a circular instructing all universities, affiliated colleges to observe International Yoga Day on a massive scale and ensure maximum participation.
Madhya Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel. (Twitter)
Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel has asked all universities and colleges in the state to hold a yoga session on International Yoga Day i.e. June 21. Furthermore, ‘evidences’ of the event taking place have to be submitted to her office afterwards.
Patel, who has been taking touring MP to assess implementation of government schemes, has issued a circular instructing all universities, affiliated colleges to observe International Yoga Day on a massive scale and ensure maximum participation.
The governor has appointed Rajiv Gandhi Technical University (RGTU) as the co-ordinator for the upcoming event. Standing instructions require educational institutions to send a report to Raj Bhavan comprising details including photographs, number of participants and a CD of the function.
The Raj Bhavan has also asked these institutions to hold seminars, debates, competitions and other events on June 21.
Universities, colleges have been asked to prepare a CD of Yoga postures and to get participants to rehearse the asanas so that they don’t find any trouble on the main day.
The RGTU vice-chancellor has accordingly issued orders to all educational institutions, briefing them about Raj Bhavan’s instructions. They have been asked to appoint a co-ordinator and deputy co-ordinator for seamless communication on the event.
The Raj Bhavan order, though, failed to impress the Congress party.
“The Governor stressing on yoga event is fine but seeking reports from the universities, colleges seems like a wrong precedence to us,” Congress chief spokesperson Manak Agrawal told News18. He added that the governor should not have direct interference in the state government’s functioning.
BJP spokesperson Rajnish Agrawal retorted saying that the governor could order educational institutions to hold events. “We find nothing objectionable in the governor seeking a report on yoga day events,” said Agrawal.
Congress party has remained critical of the governor being directly involved in reviewing government schemes. The criticism peaked recently after a video went viral showing Patel talking to BJP workers and instructing them to ensure the party’s victory in upcoming polls.
Ever since Patel assumed office in Bhopal, she has been reviewing government schemes, functioning and performance of departments, something which wasn’t being done by her predecessors.
If sources are to be believed, more than the Congress, it’s the BJP which has been unnerved by the excessive activism of the former Gujarat Chief Minister.
(With inputs from Sharad Shrivastav, News18 MP)
Also Watch
Patel, who has been taking touring MP to assess implementation of government schemes, has issued a circular instructing all universities, affiliated colleges to observe International Yoga Day on a massive scale and ensure maximum participation.
The governor has appointed Rajiv Gandhi Technical University (RGTU) as the co-ordinator for the upcoming event. Standing instructions require educational institutions to send a report to Raj Bhavan comprising details including photographs, number of participants and a CD of the function.
The Raj Bhavan has also asked these institutions to hold seminars, debates, competitions and other events on June 21.
Universities, colleges have been asked to prepare a CD of Yoga postures and to get participants to rehearse the asanas so that they don’t find any trouble on the main day.
The RGTU vice-chancellor has accordingly issued orders to all educational institutions, briefing them about Raj Bhavan’s instructions. They have been asked to appoint a co-ordinator and deputy co-ordinator for seamless communication on the event.
The Raj Bhavan order, though, failed to impress the Congress party.
“The Governor stressing on yoga event is fine but seeking reports from the universities, colleges seems like a wrong precedence to us,” Congress chief spokesperson Manak Agrawal told News18. He added that the governor should not have direct interference in the state government’s functioning.
BJP spokesperson Rajnish Agrawal retorted saying that the governor could order educational institutions to hold events. “We find nothing objectionable in the governor seeking a report on yoga day events,” said Agrawal.
Congress party has remained critical of the governor being directly involved in reviewing government schemes. The criticism peaked recently after a video went viral showing Patel talking to BJP workers and instructing them to ensure the party’s victory in upcoming polls.
Ever since Patel assumed office in Bhopal, she has been reviewing government schemes, functioning and performance of departments, something which wasn’t being done by her predecessors.
If sources are to be believed, more than the Congress, it’s the BJP which has been unnerved by the excessive activism of the former Gujarat Chief Minister.
(With inputs from Sharad Shrivastav, News18 MP)
Also Watch
| Edited by: Aditya Nair
-
UP’s Powerless Village Casts a Shadow on 100% Electrification Claim
-
Saturday 16 June , 2018
The Mandir Masjid Gully | Where The Spirit Of India Finds Its True Meaning
-
Friday 15 June , 2018
No Mercy: Donkeys Stolen, Skinned In Africa To Feed Chinese Demand
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Here's why BJP is reaching out to its allies
UP’s Powerless Village Casts a Shadow on 100% Electrification Claim
Saturday 16 June , 2018 The Mandir Masjid Gully | Where The Spirit Of India Finds Its True Meaning
Friday 15 June , 2018 No Mercy: Donkeys Stolen, Skinned In Africa To Feed Chinese Demand
Monday 11 June , 2018 Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Here's why BJP is reaching out to its allies
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Dravid Asked Us to Play Our Natural Game in England: Prithvi Shaw
- Sunny Leone, Daniel Weber Become Victims of Online Abuse For Sharing This Photo With Daughter Nisha
- Did Ranbir Just Take Dig at Salman For Saying 'Why Somebody Else Play Sanjay Dutt' in Sanju?
- News18 Network Reiterates Its Top Position, Launches Multimedia Campaign '18=1'
- Anil Kapoor Feels His Niece Shanaya Kapoor Is 'India's Answer to Catherine Zeta-Jones'