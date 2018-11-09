English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Guwahati-bound IndiGo Flight Makes Emergency Landing 15 Minutes After Take-off, Passengers Safe
The pilot had informed the air traffic control (ATC) soon after the smoke alarm went off in the cockpit, the official said.
Representative image (Reuters)
Kolkata: A Guwahati-bound IndiGo aircraft with 76 passengers on board made an emergency landing within a few minutes of take-off after smoke was detected from the plane's cargo hold, an AAI official said.
"The aircraft made a safe landing at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport here around 8.30pm, 15 minutes after take-off," the Airports Authority of India (AAI) official said.
