Guwahati Decked up for G20 Meetings From Feb 6

Guwahati is all set to host the prestigious G20 meetings. The delegates have already started arriving and the city has been all decked up for the event.

Guwahati will host the first Youth20 (Y20) Inception Meeting 2023 from February 6-8, 2023 under G20. The meeting will be held on IIT-Guwahati campus. The objective of the summit is to provide an opportunity for the students to make their opinions in front of an audience around the world.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur will hold a ‘Youth dialogue’ with Y20 delegates followed by the launch of a white paper on various themes.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma will also present research papers from students and academicians of the state. Prominent speakers Gen. VK Singh, GP Singh, and Hima Das will be present in the technical session organised by IIT-Guwahati.

In order to introduce Assamese culture, ethnic food and music to the foreign delegates, they will be taken to Brahmaputra island and will enjoy a performance by acclaimed singer Angarag Papon Mahanta.

Sarma said, “The main objective is to provide the youth a platform to raise their concerns on a contemporary issue."

Over 12,000 college/university students are also expected to participate in these events. More than 150 Youth delegates from G20 countries are set to participate in three-day meetings. The Y20 Inception Meet will lay the groundwork for programmes of Y20 during India’s G20 Presidency.

The themes for Y20 are Future of Work: Industry 4.0, Innovation and 21st century; Climate Change and Disaster Risk Reduction: Making Sustainability as a Way of Life; Peace Building and Reconciliation: Ushering in an Era of No War; Shared Future: Youth in Democracy and Governance; Health, Wellbeing & Sports: Agenda for Youth.

Read all the Latest India News here