Assam Teacher Suspended over FB Post Condemning Pulwama Attack But Questioning Army 'Atrocities'
Papri Banerjee, the teacher, said that she received threats and intimidation over the post from different users.
Representative photo (Image: Reuters)
Guwahati: A college teacher was suspended here for a Facebook post over the February 14 suicide attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama that claimed the lives of 49 CRPF troopers.
In her post on Thursday, Papri Banerjee, who works as an Assistant Professor of the English department at the city's Icon Academy Junior College, condemned the terrorist attack but also blamed the Indian Army for atrocities on civilians in Jammu and Kashmir.
"You are put under suspension with immediate effect until the matter is resolved by a competent authority," a letter issued by the college authorities said on Saturday.
Banerjee said that she received threats and intimidation over the post from different users.
"Continuous rape, lynch, and death threats in my inbox... Assam Police should go back to the names in my previous FIR if any harm were to come over me... They would be solely responsible," she said in another Facebook post on Saturday.
