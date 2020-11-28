Next Story
Gwalior Civic Body's City Planner Held for Bribery by MP Economic Offences Wing
Image for representational purpose only.
City planner Pradeep Verma wanted Rs 50 lakh from builder Dharmendra Bharadwaj for approving a construction project, and then settled at Rs 25 lakh under the condition that the first installment of Rs 5 lakh would be delivered on Saturday, EOW Superintendent of Police Amit Singh said.
- PTI Gwalior
- Last Updated: November 28, 2020, 22:21 IST
- FOLLOW US ON:
A city planner with Gwalior Municipal Corporation was held by Madhya Pradesh Economic Offences Wing on Saturday while allegedly accepting Rs 5 lakh as the first installment of a Rs 25 lakh bribe demand, an official said. City planner Pradeep Verma wanted Rs 50 lakh from builder Dharmendra Bharadwaj for approving a construction project, and then settled at Rs 25 lakh under the condition that the first installment of Rs 5 lakh would be delivered on Saturday, EOW Superintendent of Police Amit Singh said.
"Verma was caught while accepting Rs 5 lakh in a car.A case under Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against him at University police station," Singh added.